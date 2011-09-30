A Boston Sportswriter Jinxed The Red Sox A Few Hours Before They Choked Last Night

The Red Sox were up 3-2, and the Rays were getting pummelled by the Yankees 7-0 when rain delayed the Sox-Orioles game.



During the delay, Boston Globe writer Dan Shaughnessy offered his analysis of how the night would play out, thus jinxing the team and setting in motion the stunning turn of events we all witnessed last night.

“The one thing we’ve eliminated is the Red Sox season is not going to end tonight,” he said on air. “They live to play another day.”

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

via Big League Stew

