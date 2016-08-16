Bahamian runner dives across finish line to steal gold medal in 400m final

The sports cliche of “wanting it more” rang true for 22-year-old Bahamian runner Shaunae Miller on Monday night.

Miller raced out to a lead in the 400m final, only to see US runner Allyson Felix make a big push over the final 200m.

With both runners in a near lock approaching the finish line, Miller dove for the finish and narrowly sealed gold.

Here’s the photo finish:

Some wondered initially if she tripped, but replays appeared to indicate that Miller intentionally dove for the gold medal.

While it shows tremendous heart from Miller, it’s a brutal finish for Felix. She missed qualifying for the 200m by .01 seconds. She missed gold by .07 seconds on Monday.

For Miller, the bumps and bruises of the dive on the track will all be worth it for the gold.

