Shaun White Was Charged With Vandalism And Public Intoxication On Sunday

Photo: The Tennesseean/Metro Police Department

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White was charged with public intoxication and vandalism after an incident at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville early Sunday, The Tennessean reports.White allegedly pulled a fire alarm in the hotel. An employee claimed that White broke a phone in the hotel as well.



White reportedly tried to leave the hotel in a cab, but a citizen prevented the cab from leaving. Police said White allegedly kicked the citizen and fled on foot before being chased down and falling back and hitting his head on a fence.

Responding officers reported that White appeared to be extremely intoxicated and smelled strongly of alcohol.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and released late Monday afternoon. He is free on his own recognizance. He was booked on charges of vandalism and public intoxication after he refused to sign misdemeanour citations on Sunday.

White’s court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 10, according to ESPN.

ESPN provides the Metro Police Department’s full media release of the incident here >>>

