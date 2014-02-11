What The Biggest Stars At The Olympics Looked Like When Their Careers Started

Cork Gaines
Shaun WhiteGetty ImagesA 16-year-old Shaun White.

With the Winter Olympics held just once every four years, it can be jarring to see how much the biggest stars change through the years.

Many of the biggest stars in Sochi have been around for quite a while. They are all recognisable from their younger years, but today, they look much more mature.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at how much the top winter athletes have changed since their careers first started.

American bobsledder Lolo Jones in 2006 (age 23)

Lolo Jones now (age 31)

American snowboarder Shaun White in 2003 (age 16)

Shaun White now (age 27)

Russian figure skater Evgeni Plushenko in 1997 (age 14)

Evgeni Plushenko now (age 31)

American skier Lindsey Vonn in 2004 (age 20)

Lindsey Vonn now (age 29)

American figure skater Ashley Wagner in 2007 (age 16)

Ashley Wagner now (age 22)

Swedish hockey goaltender Henrik Lundqvist in 2004 (age 22)

Henrik Lundqvist now (age 31)

American speed skater Shani Davis in 2001 (age 19)

Shani Davis now (age 31)

American skier Julia Mancuso in 2001 (age 17)

Julia Mancuso now (age 29)

NBC broadcaster Johnny Weir in 2002 (age 17)

Johnny Weir now (age 29)

Canadian hockey center Sidney Crosby in 2003 (age 15)

Sidney Crosby now (age 26)

American skier Bode Miller in 2000 (age 23)

Bode Miller now (age 36)

Canadian hockey center Jeff Carter in 2003 (age 18)

Jeff Carter now (age 29)

Now check out how much danger these athletes face.

12 Examples of Just How Dangerous The Winter Olympics Can Be

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.