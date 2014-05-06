Shaun White Shows Up At Prom Unannounced After Fan Made A Video Asking Him To The Dance

Two-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White went to a suburban-Philadelphia prom Friday after hatching a secret plan to shock a teen who adores the extreme sports superstar, according to Fox Sports.

Carly Monzo of Mount St. Joseph Academy in Lafayette Hill, was bold enough to ask White to prom via a video she made with friends entitled “GoProM?”. The video was done with a GoPro camera, a sponsor of White’s, and featured music from White’s band Bad Things. Here’s the video:

White never responded to the video, but he was secretly planning his appearance the whole time.

Monzo and the Mount St. Joseph Academy senior class found out about White’s surprise appearance when school officials called Monzo to the front of the prom where a curtain opened, unveiling White and his Bad Things bandmates.

Monzo told the The Times Herald that when White was unveiled she held back tears while her friends cried. She then spent the rest of the night paired with White, who she said was “very gentlemanly”, after Bad Things played three songs.

