Shaun White Falls Twice In Halfpipe, Fails To Medal

Shaun White had never fallen on a trick in an Olympic event, but he fell twice in his two runs in the finals, finishing fourth and failing to win a medal.

Iouri Podladtchikov of Switzerland landed a double-cork 1440, a move that White had been the first to land in competition, for a score of 94.75 to win the gold medal. White had scored a 95.75 in his first qualification run earlier in the day.

Here is White’s first fall in his first run in the finals.



Later in the first run, White landed on the wall which may have affected him on his second run.In his second run of the finals, White stumbled on one trick and his backside hit the ice. It was just for a split-second, but it was enough to knock his score down to 90.25 and out of the medals.

Here is the double-cork 1440 by Podladtchikov which is two flips and two twists.



Podladtchikov knew immediately that he had put up a huge run.

Later, White congratulated Podladtchikov with a hug.

