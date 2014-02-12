A Photo Of Shaun White's Board Bending Like Crazy On One Of The Falls That Cost Him The Halfpipe

In one of the biggest upsets of the Sochi Olympics, American snowboarder Shaun White failed to medal in the halfpipe for the first time since 2002.

After a near-perfect run in qualifying, he struggled in the finals. He fell twice in his first run, and slipped twice in his second run to finish off the podium.

His second big fall came when he landed hard on the lip of the halfpipe. As these incredible pictures show, his board bent like a noodle.

It was almost a right angle:

Oof:

