The creator of the INSANITY workout is a big believer in drinking coffee with butter

ABC’s new weight-loss show “My Diet is Better Than Yours” pits fitness experts and dietitians against each other. Shaun T, the show’s host and the creator of the INSANITY workout, told INSIDER that one of his favourite diets — The Wild Diet — is also one of the fattiest.

And part of this diet? The controversial “bulletproof” coffee, which combines coffee with butter from grass-fed cows.

