A Broncos Player Got A Text Message From His Son After The Super Bowl That Puts It All In Perspective

After his 43-8 Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos defensive end Shaun Phillips was crushed.
He sent a text message to his young son, Jaylen, apologizing for the loss.
Their exchange, which Phillips tweeted a photo of, was priceless:
Shaun: Sorry I let you down.
Jaylen: It’s ok daddy u r still my hero
Shaun: Well at least we get to hang out now.
It’s almost impossible for any normal person to imagine what it’s like to lose a Super Bowl — to get to the summit of that sort of accomplishment and fall short, as millions of people watch.
But the luckiest among us can relate to the relationship here:
Sorry we let you guys down. Messages like this is the I my thing that make me feel better. pic.twitter.com/e6FTuzw7LC
— Shaun Phillips (@ShaunPhillips95) February 3, 2014
