A Broncos Player Got A Text Message From His Son After The Super Bowl That Puts It All In Perspective

Tony Manfred
Shaun phillipsRob Carr/Getty Images

After his 43-8 Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos defensive end Shaun Phillips was crushed.

He sent a text message to his young son, Jaylen, apologizing for the loss.

Their exchange, which Phillips tweeted a photo of, was priceless:

Shaun: Sorry I let you down.

Jaylen: It’s ok daddy u r still my hero

Shaun: Well at least we get to hang out now.

It’s almost impossible for any normal person to imagine what it’s like to lose a Super Bowl — to get to the summit of that sort of accomplishment and fall short, as millions of people watch.

But the luckiest among us can relate to the relationship here:

