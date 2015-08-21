Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King strikes back against claims that he lied about his race

Alana Yzola

The conservative website Breitbart is accusing Shaun King  — a highly followed blogger and avid supporter of the #BlackLivesMatter movement — of lying about his race in the manner of 
Rachel Dolezal.

Blogger Vicki Pate originally posted a link to King’s supposed birth certificate on her site’s Photobucket page, Re-NewsIt. The document she purported to be his birth certificate lists King’s birth father as white — conflicting with his assertions that his birth father was black.

Photobucket has removed the certificate from its website for violating its Terms of Use. However, Breitbart News Network obtained a document it says is a police incident report that lists King’s father’s race as white

Shaun King certificateBreitbartShaun King’s father’s arrest record is circulating showing that King’s father was white.

With over 171 thousand followers on twitter, King, who identifies as biracial, predominately tweets about police brutality, racism, and social activism in the black community. But after the story of his racial identity went viral, King decided to use his platform Wednesday to shut the criticisms down, including a report in The Blaze suggesting he lied about being the victom of a mob assault

King has not yet responded for Business Insider’s request for a statement.

Breitbart claimed King falsely claimed to be biracial to qualify for one of Oprah Winfrey’s scholarships. Morehouse College, the historically black institution that King attended, tweeted Wednesday that race does not influence its decisions to award scholarships.

“#Morehouse has no comment on the @Shaunking allegations,” Morehouse College tweeted. “However @Morehouse does not grant admissions or scholarships based on race.” 

King’s wife Rai King also wrote a lengthy Facebook post discrediting Breitbart and critics of her husband’s racial identity.

“I won’t distract from the very important work he does by rebutting all the ridiculous lies currently circling about him,” said King’s wife Rai King. “Shaun is a flawed and imperfect man. He has made many mistakes. Just like me and just like you. But regarding his race, he has never lied.”

Many of King’s supporters also used Twitter to voice their outrage for the media’s focus on his race in the wake of racial tensions.

“@ShaunKing keep your head up Shaun!” actress Regina King tweeted. “Stay focused #JusticeTogether…not apart.  That’s the goal.”

“I hope he continues to let the talking heads talk while he does the real work of holding judicial systems accountable for the 742 women and men they have gunned down this year alone,” King’s wife wrote.

