New York's tallest and fanciest apartment building will have its own private restaurant from a Michelin-starred chef

Instagram A ‘summer’ inspired dish created by Shaun Hergatt at Juni.

Shaun Hergatt is opening an exclusive new restaurant in the middle of Manhattan.

And before you think about booking reservations, ask yourself if you know anyone who lives at 432 Park Avenue.

The Michelin-starred chef’s restaurant is private, meaning only residents or guests of residents at the Midtown apartment building can dine there, according to The New York Times.

The restaurant will open this fall and is located on the 12th floor of the 96-story residence. When the building’s construction is complete, 432 Park Avenue will be the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere.



Chef Hergatt previously displayed his culinary skills at Juni, until the restaurant closed in May.

The up-and-coming restaurant has yet to be named, and will span the entire floor, complete with a terrace and lounge area. Bentel & Bentel is the design team behind the restuarant and Rafael Viñoly Architects is designing the building.





