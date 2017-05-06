Here's the real reason why Clinton lost -- and it had nothing to do with Russia

Amie Parnes, coauthor of Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, explains the various factors that contributed to Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election. Following is a transcript of the video.

Right from the get-go, it seemed like they were struggling with message. It’s easy to say Russia and James Comey were to blame. We think that that was definitely a part of it, but in reporting this book we unearthed a lot of various factors such as her lack of a message, there was some squabbling inside between especially some key advisers. Also, she encountered this likability problem and an image problem that kind of coincided with that. And also an over-reliance on data analytics.

We detail one part of the book focused on her Roosevelt Island speech in New York where she brought in a lot of different aides and advisers and it was hard for her to, or hard for them to come up with one singular message. As one person put it to us, it was as if that speech could have been given by any Democrat and it wasn’t specific to Hillary Clinton and I think that was a problem for her.

She had a wall in her Brooklyn headquarters that basically had Post-It notes all over the place, basically policy ideas, and it said, “Hillary is for …” and all of these various policy ideas were scattered all over the wall, and someone actually told us, you know, if you’re for everything then you’re for nothing, ultimately.

She never really explained to people why she was running, that was a problem, but I think when you lose by under 80 thousand votes total and you win by the popular vote, I think anything is a factor and I think while James Comey and Russia were factors, obviously, her likability and her image problems, and also this email controversy that kind of loomed over her campaign for the entirety of the campaign.

Even before she announced her candidacy, she was put on defence having to explain why she did that. That was something that kind of loomed over her campaign throughout that summer, where inside you had aides sort of fighting whether or not to get out in front of it and some advisers thought that she should come out and apologise for it and other people, even her husband, she and her husband felt like they did nothing wrong and so they didn’t want to, they didn’t feel the need to apologise. So you had that kind of internal dynamic playing out. It ultimately took her six months to actually say, “I’m sorry,” and a few tries on television to actually get to the point where she did that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.