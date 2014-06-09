This New Tech Could Make Your Future Phone Shatter-Proof

In the near future, you may never have to worry about shattering your smartphone’s screen ever again — if a new technology ever makes it to market, that is.

Researchers at the University of Akron are working on a film for smartphone screens that could make a device’s display shatter-proof.

The film is comprised of a transparent layer of electrodes over a polymer surface, according to a report from the university first spotted by Engadget.

These materials, when combined, form a tough and flexible film that can be bent 1,000 times without breaking.

Yu Zhu, an assistant professor in polymer science at the University of Akron, said that this technology could eventually replace traditional smartphone screens, according to a report published by the university.

Indium tin oxide, the material that’s currently used to coat smartphone screens, is much more susceptible to damage.

Zhu also notes that the material is cheap to mass produce since it’s flexible, which could make it an attractive alternative for electronics manufacturers.

Flexible, virtually unbreakable screens have been in development for quite some time, but have yet to make their way into a commercial product. Samsung, for example, said at its most recent Analyst Day that it may bring fully- flexible smartphones to the market in the 2015-2016 time frame.

It’s unclear exactly when (and if) we’ll see this technology implemented in smartphones. Still, the fact that researchers are pouring more time and resources into creating unbreakable smartphone displays hints that it may become a reality soon.

