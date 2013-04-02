AD OF THE DAY: William Shatner Battles Giant Lizard In Throwback Showdown

William Shatner may be 82 years old, but he’s still battling humanoid reptiles on TV for a living.



In an ad for a forthcoming Star Trek video game, Shatner and a Gorn duke it out, reprising an epic battle from an old ‘Star Trek’ episode. After a few painful swings and lame-looking dodges, Shatner stops. “We’re both too old for this,” he pants.

The ad takes appropriate aim at the Trekkie crowd, its soundtrack and fight sequence sure to hit a nostalgic nerve for anyone who remembers the original combat scene.

Paramount, which developed the video game, are crossing their fingers that Captain Kirk and the Gorn are still relevant and cool — even if they are more lethargic than ever.

Trek out the ad right here:

