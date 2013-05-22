JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: We Never 'Compromised' CBS Reporter's Computers

The Justice Department said late Tuesday that it never tried to obtain any information from CBS investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson or any of her media devices.



Attkisson had said earlier on Tuesday that there had been an ongoing “intrusion” into her computers.

“To our knowledge, the Justice Department has never ‘compromised’ Ms. Atkisson’s computers, or otherwise sought any information from or concerning any telephone, computer, or other media device she may own or use,” a Justice Department spokesman told Business Insider Tuesday night.

Attkisson told WPHT Philadelphia host Chris Stigall that her computers have been compromised for “quite a long time.”

Attkisson stressed that she wanted to be careful to not make accusations “against a specific entity.” But when asked, she offered comparison to the Justice Department’s investigation into Fox News reporter James Rosen, a 2009 case that earned renewed scrutiny on Monday.

“I don’t know details of his — I only know what I’ve read,” Attkisson said. “But I think there could be some relationship between these types of things and what’s happened to me.”

CBS spokesperson Sonya McNair told Business Insider that the network is “investigating the matter.”

Attkisson, an Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter, has long reported on some of the issues most sensitive to the Obama administration, including the so-called “Fast and Furious” gun-walking scandal, the administration’s spending on green energy, and, as of late, Benghazi.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.