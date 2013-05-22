CBS Is Investigating How A Reporter's Computer Was Intruded Upon

CBS told Business Insider that it is “investigating” a claim by investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson alleging an ongoing intrusion into her computers.



Attkisson made the claim Tuesday morning during an interview with host Chris Stigall on WPHT Philadelphia.

“There’s been an issue in my home and an issue with my computers,” Attkisson said on the radio show. “It’s gone on for quite a long time.”

Attkisson stressed, however, that she wanted to be careful to not make accusations “against a specific entity.”

But she did offer a comparison to the Justice Department’s investigation into Fox News reporter James Rosen, a 2009 case that earned renewed scrutiny on Monday.

Stigall asked her if she thought it was related to Rosen’s situation. An FBI agent wrote in a search warrant that Rosen was an “aider and abettor and/or co-conspirator” by soliciting information from a former State Department official.

“I don’t know details of his — I only know what I’ve read,” Attkisson said. “But I think there could be some relationship between these types of things and what’s happened to me.”

CBS spokesperson Sonya McNair told Business Insider that the network is “investigating the matter.”

Attkisson, an Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter, has long reported on some of the issues that are most sensitive to the Obama administration, including the so-called “Fast and Furious” gun-walking scandal, the administration’s spending on green energy, and, as of late, Benghazi.

Attkisson has contributed to no fewer than 66 Benghazi-related items on the CBS website. She continued to doggedly cover it even when it dropped out of the mainstream.

The Department of Justice didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment on Tuesday.

Here are Attkisson’s comments on Stigall’s radio show:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.