Update: GOPer Frank Luntz apparently predicted on a conference call that Reid would hold on, and that explains Angle’s collapse.



Interesting. Sharron Angle now down to 40%. Previously we had mentioned that she’d dropped to 50%.

(HT: David Gaffen)

