People are posting hilarious #SharpieGate memes to mock Trump for displaying an altered map of Hurricane Dorian

The internet ruthlessly mocked President Donald Trump with the hashtag #SharpieGate after he posed on Wednesday with a map that appeared to have been altered with a Sharpie to incorrectly show Hurricane Dorian’s trajectory extending into Alabama.

Trump has spent the past several days doubling down on a Sunday tweet that claimed, baselessly, that Alabama was in Dorian’s path, writing that “in addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”



Even after being rebuked by the National Weather Service, Trump continued to argue that it was initially possible for Alabama to be affected by Dorian, which left at least 20 people dead and leveled entire islands in the Bahamas over the weekend.

Rather than acknowledge the mistake, Trump attacked reporters and kept claiming that Alabama was initially forecast to be in Dorian’s path – culminating in the altered map appearing in an Oval Office briefing broadcast on Twitter.

Here are some of the best #SharpieGate tweets and memes:

Trump releases photo showing how windmills cause cancer. #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/7rN8YHO488 — BHall (@bhall001) September 5, 2019

WH Press Secretary just released a newly discovered photo of Trump Inauguration. #sharpiegate #sharpie pic.twitter.com/iPmohGJ2QP — Mark Novata (@mark_novata) September 4, 2019

A recently Trump-appointed judge has just found Donald Trump completely innocent of all #SharpieGate charges … well ahead of any investigation, actual charges or trial. "His hands are simply too large to use a sharpie!" … the judge wrote. pic.twitter.com/PIvxyFXwHN — John Moffitt (@JohnRMoffitt) September 5, 2019

Trump confirms that FLOTUS has “never been happier.” #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/yxzdUWWHIo — Gareth Dimelow (@gdimelow) September 5, 2019

The president was spotted walking the family dog today. He’s full blooded sharpie. #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/s1SHBuBBhq — Hillbilly (@aohillbilly) September 5, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. speaking to a packed arena last Thursday.#SharpieGate pic.twitter.com/bpIkAUm2gr — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 5, 2019

