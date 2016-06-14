NASA released the sharpest photos of Pluto in history -- and they're epically spectacular

Last July, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flew by Pluto. The event was one for the history books. Because Pluto is so far, it took time for the spacecraft to transmit all of its stunning views of the distant dwarf planet. Now, NASA has released the sharpest photos the spacecraft took. This is the best view of Pluto we will see for an extremely long time.

Video courtesy of NASA

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.