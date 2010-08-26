OMFG, Yet Another E-Reader: "Literati"

Apparently the world needs another e-book reader, so here goes: The “Literati” goes on sale in October for $159 or less, at fine retail stores like Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, JC Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and more.



MerchSource, the company behind the device, has licensed “The Sharper Image” brand name to use for it.

The gadget has a 7-inch colour screen and will access the Kobo ebook store, launched by Borders and Canada’s Indigo Books & Music.

We’ll reserve judgment until we’ve seen one, because if the colour screen is any good, it might sell a few units. But it’s hard to see this as a major competitor to the Kindle or Nook, or the iPad.

See Also: The Truth About The iPad, Day 100

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.