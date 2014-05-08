HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Sharper Image CEO Sells His San Francisco Mansion For $US10 Million

The San Francisco home of Richard Thalheimer, founder and former CEO of The Sharper Image, has nearly everything you would expect from the domain of a tech executive.

Touch-screen monitors in each room control the home’s sound system, security cameras, and window treatments. Nine flatscreen TVs situated throughout the house mean that you can get a high-definition movie experience in almost every room, and an internal elevator provides easy access to all three floors. There’s even a C-3PO statue in the living room.

The 7,750-square-foot home is located just off San Francisco’s Billionaire’s Row in Pacific Heights, where Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Apple’s Jonathan Ive, and Zynga’s Mark Pincus all own homes.

After initially hitting the market for $11.95 million in October 2013, the home reduced its asking price by $US1 million back in February. According to Curbed SF, it sold for $US10.12 million on April 29.

