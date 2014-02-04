HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Sharper Image CEO's San Francisco Mansion Can Be Yours For $US11 Million

The San Francisco home of Richard Thalheimer, founder and former CEO of The Sharper Image, has nearly everything you would expect from the domain of a tech mogul.

Touch-screen monitors in each room control the home’s sound system, security cameras, and window treatments. Nine flatscreen TVs situated throughout the house mean that you can get a high-definition movie experience in almost every room, and an internal elevator provides easy access to all three floors. There’s even a C-3PO statue in the living room.

The 7,750-square-foot home is located just off San Francisco’s Billionaire’s Row, where Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Apple’s Jonathan Ive, and Zynga’s Mark Pincus all own homes.

After initially hitting the market for $11.95 million in October 2013, the home is asking $US1 million less. It’s now listed for $US10.95 million, Curbed SF reports.

