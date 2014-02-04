HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Sharper Image CEO's San Francisco Mansion Can Be Yours For $US11 Million

The San Francisco home of Richard Thalheimer, founder and former CEO of The Sharper Image, has nearly everything you would expect from the domain of a tech mogul.

Touch-screen monitors in each room control the home’s sound system, security cameras, and window treatments. Nine flatscreen TVs situated throughout the house mean that you can get a high-definition movie experience in almost every room, and an internal elevator provides easy access to all three floors. There’s even a C-3PO statue in the living room.

The 7,750-square-foot home is located just off San Francisco’s Billionaire’s Row, where Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Apple’s Jonathan Ive, and Zynga’s Mark Pincus all own homes.

After initially hitting the market for $11.95 million in October 2013, the home is asking $US1 million less. It’s now listed for $US10.95 million, Curbed SF reports.

The Mediterranean-style home was built in the 1920s and renovated in 2004.

Pass through tall hedges to get to the glass-paned front door.

In the Great Room, spaces for eating and lounging flow together in one communal area.

The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and is located right behind the TV area.

Big windows take advantage of the California sun and the green of the surrounding Presidio park.

A more formal room off of the Great Room comes with shelves that could potentially be converted into a library.

Cozy up by the limestone fireplace in this sitting area and take in gorgeous views of the Bay.

Two separate bedrooms in the master suite have built-in desks and plenty of mirrored closet space.

The two bathrooms in the suite have slab granite countertops and built-in TVs and speakers.

A C-3PO statue standing guard in the living room reportedly cost Thalheimer $US15,000 and was made by the same company that made props for the original 'Star Wars' movies.

This small alcove makes for an ideal study space.

Another bedroom looks out on the park.

In the spa area, relax in the hot tub or swim in the pool where resistance can be adjusted to give you a great workout.

There's also a full bathroom with beautiful aquamarine tiling.

According to the listing, the downstairs wine cellar has space for nearly 500 bottles, life-size butler statue included.

The 6-car garage also has ample room for tinkering.

It almost looks more like a car showroom than a home garage.

