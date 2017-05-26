Sharpen your Microsoft Office skills by paying whatever price you want

Microsoft Office and its host of applications power the workflows of many corporate jobs today — which is why mastering it is a smart move for those on the job hunt. Get a head start on your competition with this Pay What You Want: The A to Z Microsoft Office Training Bundle.
With more than 50 hours of training at your disposal, you’ll sharpen your skills with Excel, Word, Outlook, and much more of MS Office’s essential software. You’ll start with the basics of each program, then move on to more advanced topics, like automating spreadsheets, turning text into tables, and storing mounds of data with Access.
Here’s how the collection works: just pay what you want, and you’ll unlock two of the ten courses. Beat the average price paid, and you’ll unlock the remaining eight at no extra charge!
These courses would normally retail for $2,143 AUD, but you can get them all for a price you pick, saving up to 99% off the original price.
