What The Heck Is An 8K TV?

Sharp’s massive booth at CES was filled with Super HD LED TVs, Sound Bars, Blu-ray players, and connected homes, just like the rest.



But perhaps what was most interesting was the TV maker’s 8K TV on display. Pegged as “The Future of Television” the massive 85-inch TV was a beauty.

In the land of “the firsts”, Sharp was actually the only exhibitor to actually put its money where its mouth is.

Sharp’s 8K TV has an impressive 7680 x 4320 resolution, the equivalent of 16 times the pixel resolution of HDTV. The result is an incredible level of incredibly detailed, high-quality images.

Now for a reality check.

Most television exhibitors at CES are showing something called 4K, TVs, which have about twice the resolution as the regular HDTV you probably own now. 4K TVs are really, really expensive, and many won’t launch until late this year or some time next year.

And content providers aren’t exactly ready for 4K yet. Most video is still only optimised for regular HDTVs.

Sharp’s 8K TV is just a proof of concept, a futuristic look at what an insanely high-definition display will look like…someday…in the future.

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

