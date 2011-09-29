Sharon Stone Selling Her Beverly Hills Mansion For $9M

Photo: WIkimedia Commons

Hollywood big screen star, dedicated mother, and ardent AIDS activist Sharon Stone is putting her ultra-private Beverly Glen mansion for sale for the asking price of $8.995 million.The home – a 7 bedroom, 8.5 bath estate – sits behind security gates and privacy walls nestled nicely in the canyons of Beverly Hills. The property contains 4.85 acres and features the standard amenities of any well-to-do celebrity home in the area: gym, state-of-the-art, high-tech media room, swimming pool and spa, tennis court, professionally-manicured yards, and a zen garden and walkway – complete with its own waterfall – for the ultimate in high-dollar relaxation.



The home looks rather nice, too, with spacious living areas and a tasteful exterior (although the kitchen design definitely leaves something to be desired with its unattractive paneling). So why the low asking price? After all, the home was originally purchased by Ms. Stone in 2006 for $11 million big ones after her divorce from Phil Bronstein. Selling for that price would cost the Emmy Award-winning actress $2 million – something we’re sure she can still afford.

This particular property becomes even more perplexing because she actually never moved into the property. That’s right – Ms. Stone decided against actually living in the place that cost her more than the annual GDP of Niue, a small island country in the South Pacific.

This isn’t the first time Stone has tried to unload the property, either (which seems to us like an impulse buy following a messy divorce). Since 2006, Ms. Stone has attempted to sell the property a total of five times, with the initial asking price coming in at $12,500,000. Even in the ultra-inflated days of 2006, that price was a no-go, suggesting that Stone severely overpaid for the property.

Maybe it’s haunted? Maybe the home only looks pretty, but inside is a crazy mess – just like Stone’s most famous character in “Basic Instinct”. (Let’s hope there aren’t any cute, cuddly bunny rabbits on the property.)

Regardless of the reason, Ms. Stone will not be homeless – she still owns a $3.2 million home in Beverly Hills that she purchased originally in 1995. But maybe she’ll be a little wiser next go-round, even if her bank account is lighter by about $2 million.

Or about a fifth of Niue’s GDP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.