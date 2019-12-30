Sharon Stone begged Bumble to reopen her dating account after people reported her as fake

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Sharon Stone is looking for love on Bumble — at least, she was.

Sharon Stone sent Bumble a plea on Twitter on Monday morning after she said her account had been blocked.

The 61-year-old “Basic Instinct” actress said that some users, not believing that the real Sharon Stone was using the dating app, had reported her account as fake and that her account had subsequently been closed.

“I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account,” she tweeted.

“Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary?

“Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

She followed up with a screenshot of the message on her Bumble page, which said her account had been blocked after the company had received “several reports” that her profile was fake.

Naturally, many of Stone’s fans on Twitter reacted to her predicament.

“My God, if Sharon can’t get on a dating site what hope do the rest of us have???” PYPO’s editor in chief, Elizabeth Thorp, tweeted.

“Umm, get Sharon Stone back on your wretched grid this goddamn instant and apologise for the audacity,” the writer Ben Philippe tweeted.

“Take out a few thousand Finance Bros whose bios are a string of flag emojis if you need to make server space, you fools,” he added.

Bumble has yet to respond to Stone on the matter, but it’s hard to imagine a better public-relations opportunity for its rival Tinder.

Bumble did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

