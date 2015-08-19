Sharon Stone says that her time on 'Law & Order: SVU' was 'humiliating'

When Sharon Stone found herself in a recurring role on NBC’s ‘”Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” she felt “humiliated.”

The Oscar-nominated actress described the career low in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, which has been making headlines for the 57-year-old actress’ nude photo shoot in the magazine.

Fifteen years after being nominated for an Oscar for her role in “Casino,” Stone found herself playing Assistant District Attorney Jo Marlowe on “SVU’s” 11th season in 2010. In addition to dealing with the less glamorous side of procedural television compared to movies, she was having a hard time remembering her lines, the probable remains of surviving a brain aneurysm in 2001.

NBC Sharon Stone, left, with Chris Meloni on ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.’

“That was humiliating,” Stone told the magazine. “Having worked with the finest people in the industry, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really at the back of the line here. I’m wearing L’eggs panty hose, and in makeup they start out by putting this white primer on my face. I’m like, ‘This is so bad. What did I do to deserve this?'”

Instead of continuing to feel horrible about where her career had ended up, Stone decided she needed to humble herself and deal with the reality that she would have to work her way back up the Hollywood ladder.

She said, “I thought, ‘You know what? I got thrown off the bullet train, and now I’m going to have to crawl up a hill of broken glass, get back on the train that’s going a million miles an hour, and work my way from the cattle car up. That’s just the way it is, so I’d better get humble and shut the f–k up and do the job. Because if I can’t do this job, I’m certainly not going to be able to do anything else.’ “

Stone found herself back in the movies with a string of independent titles and she’s now signed on to play the vice president on TNT’s buzzy upcoming spy drama, “Agent X.”

NBC didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.