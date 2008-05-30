Sharon Stone-Walled By Christian Dior

The New York Times writes: Christian Dior, the French fashion brand, has become the latest global company to learn a hard lesson about the danger of offending Chinese sensitivities.



Facing the possibility of a boycott of its products, the luxury company said Thursday that it had dropped the American actress Sharon Stone from its advertising in China after she suggested last week that the recent earthquakes in Sichuan Province were karmic retribution for Beijing’s treatment of Tibet.

“They had no choice” but to drop her from China, said Tom Bernardin, the chairman and chief executive of the advertising agency Leo Burnett Worldwide. “Obviously, she crossed the line.” Read more from the New York Times.

