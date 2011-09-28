Sharon Stone Is Selling Her Unused Beverly Hills Mansion For $9 Million

Photo: via Trulia

Sharon Stone is selling a Beverly Hills home she never lived in (via Trulia).The house, which she bought for $11 million in 2006, is currently on the market for $8,995,000.



The home sits on a five-acre compound and has seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

There’s a very large motor court, that can hold approximately 14 cars. The house also features a wet bar and a chef’s kitchen.

Also on the property is a separate guest house with a state-of-the-art media room, gym and two additional bedrooms.

After checking out these digs, it’s hard to imagine why Stone didn’t want to settle in here.

