Sharon Stone Is Selling Her Unused Beverly Hills Mansion For $9 Million

Meredith Galante
sharon stone house

Photo: via Trulia

Sharon Stone is selling a Beverly Hills home she never lived in (via Trulia).The house, which she bought for $11 million in 2006, is currently on the market for $8,995,000.

The home sits on a five-acre compound and has seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

There’s a very large motor court, that can hold approximately 14 cars. The house also features a wet bar and a chef’s kitchen.

Also on the property is a separate guest house with a state-of-the-art media room, gym and two additional bedrooms.

After checking out these digs, it’s hard to imagine why Stone didn’t want to settle in here.

The courtyard of the house

The house isn't very furnished because Stone has never lived here.

The kitchen has great detail in the cabinets

In the backyard there is a waterfall and deer (is that thing real?)

A path in the backyard

There's even a tennis court

