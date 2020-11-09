Sharon Osbourne says Amber Heard 'gave as good as she got' after Johnny Depp's 'wife beater' libel case loss

Speaking on “The Talk,” Osbourne said that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were “as bad as each other” and she could understand their relationship because it was similar to her own with her husband Ozzy.

“It takes two to tango,” she said. “I think that they had a very vulnerable relationship. I think they’re both as bad as each other. She gave him as good as she got it wasn’t just like a little mouse in the corner being battered, she gave him back, and I think that they were both drinking.”

Last week, Johnny Depp lost his high-profile libel case against the publishers of The Sun newspaper over an article that described him as a “wife-beater.” Soon after, he announced that he was “asked to resign” from his role in “Fantastic Beasts 3.”

Osbourne added: “I don’t know what they were using. I have no idea who was doing what, but I know they were both drinking, and it’s a volatile relationship. I had a relationship like that with my husband at one time. I would give him what he gave me.”

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Osbourne’s comments came after Johnny Depp lost his high-profile libel case against the publishers of the British newspaper The Sun over an article that described him as a “wife beater.”

Three months after the blockbuster libel trial began, Judge Andrew Nicol ruled that the tabloid newspaper was correct in reporting that Depp was violent towards Amber Heard during their marriage. In reaching his ruling, Nicol referred to 14 separate incidents The Sun’s lawyers cited to justify referring to Depp as a “wife-beater.”

Following the verdict, Depp announced that he had been “asked to resign” from his role in J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world spin-off “Fantastic Beasts 3”. The film had already begun production, but Warner Bros. who is releasing the film said that Depp’s role as the dark wizard Gellert Grindlewald will be recast before the film is released in 2022.

Earlier this year during a TV documentary on her husband’s career, Sharon Osbourne revealed episodes of physical altercations between herself and Ozzy.

In one serious encounter, she said that after a night of substance abuse Ozzy turned towards her and said: “We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die,” and then began to violently choke her.

“He was calm â€” very, very calm â€” and he lunged across at me,” she said. “I felt the stuff on the table and felt the panic button and just pressed it. Next thing I know the cops were there.”

