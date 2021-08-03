Donald Trump Jr slams CBS for pulling ‘The Talk’ after Sharon Osbourne defended Piers Morgan

Donald Trump Jr. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. criticized CBS for pulling “The Talk” after heated Piers Morgan debate.

The show was put on a two-day hiatus after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood clashed on-air.

The pair were discussing Piers Morgan’s coverage of Meghan Markle.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Donald Trump Jr. said it was “insane” for CBS to place “The Talk” on a two-day hiatus while investigating the heated exchange between Sharon Osbourne and her cohost Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan’s treatment of Meghan Markle.

CBS announced Monday that “The Talk” would not broadcast until Wednesday in order for the network to uncover the origins of the on-air exchange. During the episode, which aired last week, Osbourne defended Morgan against accusations from Underwood who said Morgan’s treatment of Meghan Markle was fueled by racism.

In a tweet, Trump Jr said: “This is getting insane! Now other shows are being pulled off the air because someone who actually knows someone else doesn’t believe they’re racist simply because someone else accused them of it with no basis simply because he didn’t believe someone else. Got it?!?”

Trump Jr is the latest celebrity to defend Piers Morgan following his dramatic departure from ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.”

Last week, Sharon Osbourne – who previously worked with Morgan on “America’s Got Talent” – led the movement tweeting: “@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth,” Osbourne said in a tweet.

Former British politician George Galloway – who was fired from his radio show on the British station TalkRadio in 2019 for anti-Semitic tweets – also tweeted in defense of Morgan.

He said: “Dear @piersmorgan. You told me once ‘a sacking is an opportunity’. It turned out that way for me and I hope it will for you. In fact, I’m sure it will. You’re a class-act and Box-Office too. Best of luck chum. @GMB.”

Similar sentiments were shared by former soccer player turned TV presenter Gary Lineker who tweeted: “Whether it’s a football manager, a television presenter or any profession for that matter, it’s always sad when someone loses their job. @piersmorgan is excellent at what he does and I’m sure he’ll be back on the telly soon.”

Piers Morgan walked away from his role as a co-host on “Good Morning Britain” after his comments about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey sparked widespread criticism and over 40,000 complaints. The former presenter said he “didn’t believe a word” Markle said in response to a clip of her disclosing issues with suicidal thoughts during the explosive tell-all interview.

On the day he quit the show, Morgan stormed off set during a live broadcast after being confronted about his comments by his colleague, weather reporter Alex Beresford, who criticized him for continuing to “trash” Meghan Markle.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle – you’ve made that so clear a number of times on this program,” Beresford said. “I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

At this point, Morgan, 55, said: “I’m done with this. Sorry. You can trash me, mate, but not on my own show,” while walking off the set. “See you later, can’t do this,” he said.

The morning after his resignation, Morgan shared a statement on Twitter standing by his comments about Meghan Markle. He said: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”