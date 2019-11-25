Kim Kardashian West and Sharon from 'Kath and Kim' are an extremely unlikely pairing in Uber Eats' new Australian ad

Kim Kardashian West is in the newest Uber Eats ad campaign. Image: Uber.

Food delivery service Uber Eats has launched a new ad campaign featuring Kim Kardashian West and “Kath and Kim” character Sharon Strzelecki.

The duo are part of Uber Eat’s ‘Tonight I’ll be Eating’ campaign with Strzelecki giving Kardashian West advice on how to pronounce Australian phrases like ‘noice’.

The ad has lit up the Twitterverse, with many Aussies praising it and one user even claiming it was the ad they didn’t know they needed.

Noice.

Global businesswoman Kim Kardashian West has teamed up with beloved Aussie character Sharon Strzelecki for a new Uber Eats ad.

Strzelecki, who is played by comedian Magda Szubanski, graced our screens as a netball fanatic on the TV series “Kath and Kim” but this time she’s hanging out with a different “Kim”.

As part of the latest rendition of Uber Eats’ “Tonight I’ll be Eating” ad campaign, Strzelecki says she’ll be eating pesto gnocchi and garlic bread to keep her “carbed up” while Kardashian West orders an Aussie favourite – a chicken schnitty with chips and chicken salt.

Kardashian West even dons her own version of a netball uniform, with her initials KKW emblazoned on the front.

While waiting for their orders, Strzelecki also teaches Kardashian West how to pronounce ‘noice’.

With a slew of beauty products to her name and more than 150 million followers on Instagram, Uber said Kardashian West’s “cultural appeal is undeniable”.

“She’s a once in a generation influencer, while Sharon is the perfect Australian voice and comedic foil to the glamorous Californian,” Uber said in a statement.

Previous campaign ads featured other Australian and global celebrities including Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Naomi Watts and Rafael Nadal.

Uber called “Sharon and Kim” it’s “most audacious, quirky and unexpected pairing yet.”

“With creative pairings like Sharon and Kim, small businesses are able to unlock the star power of international and homegrown talent to promote their restaurants,” Uber said.

The ad was by and large very well received on social media:

Seeing @KimKardashian in a netball uniform with @MagdaSzubanski as Sharon is the greatest commercial EVER MADE!!! @UberEats Nailed it!! Noice!!!! — Margie Ashton (@margie_ashton) November 24, 2019

Guys Kim Kardashian West really did an uber eats advertisement with Sharon Strzelecki… this is the most unexpected and one of my favourite things she’s ever done — marley (@aventgardener_) November 24, 2019

Did I just see Sharon from Kath and Kim with @KimKardashian in an @UberEats ad…..welcome to 2019. For some reason, I enjoyed it. — ????powpowkisser (@powpowkisser) November 24, 2019

Some were happy with how far Kardashian West went to mimic Sharon’s outfit:

I just saw an uber eats ad with Sharon Strezlecki and Kim Kardashian wearing netball outfits saying "noice" and I think it's a masterpiece — Alexia Mitchell (@lexilegs99) November 24, 2019

While this Twitter user said it was something they didn’t think they needed:

Sharon Strzelecki teaching Kim Kardashian how to say noice is something I didn’t realise I needed in my life pic.twitter.com/BvU28KLXQk — Weslee (@WSpark98NZ) November 24, 2019

