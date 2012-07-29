What Life Is Really Like For A Mother Of Three Running A Hot Startup

Sharmila Shahani-Mulligan co-founder Clear Story Data

Photo: Clear Story Data

A lot of us dream having Sharmila Mulligan’s career.She’s been involved in multiple startups with big payouts and is now CEO and co-founder of ClearStory Data, a buzzy early-stage startup in Palo Alto, Calif. It’s backed by Google Ventures, her buddy Marc Andreessen’s firm Andreessen Horowitz, and Khosla Ventures.



She met Andreessen when her employer, a startup called Kiva Software, was bought by Netscape for $180 million in 1997. She joined up with him again at Opsware, which was bought by HP for $1.6 billion. Later she joined Aster Systems, bought by Teradata for $263 million last year. Along the way she dabbled in a bunch of other startups, as an advisor or investor.

She has three kids and was going to take some time off before plunging back to work, but the startup bug bit again last summer and off she went, along with two co-founders from Aster.

But what’s it REALLY like to have that life? We asked Mulligan to tote a camera along for a couple of days and show us.

The big surprise: the stereotype of the working mum is far from true. Life as a startup CEO doesn’t have to mean missing baseball games and family dinners.

During this particular week, she was speaking at UC Berkeley’s DataEDGE conference, a gathering of top big data computer scientists.

