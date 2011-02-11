Now Mubarak Has Fled To This Beautiful Red Sea Resort, While Cairo Explodes

Meredith Lepore, Gus Lubin
sharm el sheikh

Photo: WomEOS on flickr

Mubarak was rumoured to have fled to Sharm El Sheikh yesterday, when he was really in Cairo (assuming the televised address wasn’t taped). Now the president really has fled to this resort town, according to Al Arabiya.Mubarak visits Sharm El Sheikh frequently for leisure and to entertain foreign dignitaries.

There are several luxurious resorts at the Sinai resort town and we don’t know which one he’s at.

This is Sharm el Sheikh

Sharm el Sheikh at night

A gorgeous resort -- but we expect many tourists have been scared away

On the streets of Sharm El Sheikh

The beach

The cliffs

One of many turquoise pools

