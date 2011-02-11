Now Mubarak Has Fled To This Beautiful Red Sea Resort, While Cairo Explodes

Photo: WomEOS on flickr

Mubarak was rumoured to have fled to Sharm El Sheikh yesterday, when he was really in Cairo (assuming the televised address wasn’t taped). Now the president really has fled to this resort town, according to Al Arabiya.Mubarak visits Sharm El Sheikh frequently for leisure and to entertain foreign dignitaries.



There are several luxurious resorts at the Sinai resort town and we don’t know which one he’s at.

