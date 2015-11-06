Sharm airport in chaos as rescue flights for British tourists are cancelled

Planes being sent to Sharm el-Sheikh airport to bring British tourists home have been suspended by Egyptian authorities, ITV reports.

The cancellation of extra flights is causing chaos at Sharm airport after thousands of British travellers were told to cut their vacations short.

Twenty-four flights had been planned to take-off on Friday, 10 operated by easyJet, nice operated by Thomson, and five operated by Monarch, according to ITV.

Easyjet said in a statement: ‘The Egyptian authorities have currently suspended UK airlines from flying into Sharm el Sheikh. This means that eight of easyJet’s 10 planned flights today will no longer be able to operate.”

NOW WATCH: Bernie Sanders hugged a Muslim student onstage and vowed to fight back against Islamophobia



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.