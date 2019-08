Up to 50 smooth-hound sharks were spotted in shallow, intertidal waters off the coast of West Sussex, England.

RSPB warden Peter Hughes said the sight was “astonishing” and that large shoals of sharks are uncommon to the area.

Produced by Grace Raver. Video courtesy of Reuters.

