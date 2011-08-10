The Sharks Are Now Swimming Around France: This Can't Go On Much Longer

Photo: DBKP

All the buzz this morning is about France.The Cac-40 is tanking, Soc-Gen is off over 10%, and the raters, like Moody’s are out re-affirming its AAA.



Nicolas Sarkozy is making noises about fighting deficits.

The markets have torn through Europe’s periphery, and are now encircling the core.

This can’t go on much longer: The EurobondECBAZOOKA is needed now.

Here’s the chart of SocGen:

