The Sharks Are Now Swimming Around France: This Can't Go On Much Longer

Joe Weisenthal
Shark Week

Photo: DBKP

All the buzz this morning is about France.The Cac-40 is tanking, Soc-Gen is off over 10%, and the raters, like Moody’s are out re-affirming its AAA.

Nicolas Sarkozy is making noises about fighting deficits.

The markets have torn through Europe’s periphery, and are now encircling the core.

This can’t go on much longer: The EurobondECBAZOOKA is needed now.

Here’s the chart of SocGen:

chart

