320 Sharks Are Now Tweeting Their Locations In WA

Scientists in Western Australia have strapped up 320 sharks to Twitter.

Specifically, they’ve tagged sharks with transmitters. The transmitters tweet when the fish swim within .6 miles of shore, Sky News reports. The shark’s location as well as its breed and size are mentioned in the tweets.

More shark-related deaths occur in Western Australia than in any other part of the world. Scientists hope the tweets could save unsuspecting surfers from being ambushed.

Here’s one of the shark’s tweets via The Wire.

Fisheries advise: tagged Tiger shark detected at Mullaloo South receiver at 03:13:00 AM on 28-Dec-2013 — Surf Life Saving WA (@SLSWA) December 27, 2013

