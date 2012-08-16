Sharks Have Some Of The Coolest Superpowers In The Animal Kingdom

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

All this talk about Shark Week has us interested in these prehistoric destroyers, so we decided to see what exactly makes these killers so intriguing.With some help from Professor Mahmood Shivji, Director of the Guy Harvey Research Institute and Save Our Seas Shark centre at Nova Southeastern University, we found out that sharks have some super abilities you would not be amiss at comparing to those of a comic book superhero.



From super speed to incredibly fast healing, the over 500 species of sharks truly deserve the fascination that we have for them.

However, Dr. Shivji points out that despite these superpowers and the perceived ferociousness of sharks, very few have attacked humans. On the contrary the fishing of sharks for their fins by humans has brought many species to the brink of extinction.

