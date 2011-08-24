Sharks Circling: BAC CDS Near All-Time High

Earlier I showed the average U.S. bank CDS.
Let’s break that down and take a look at BAC.
The chart of 1-year CDS speaks for itself: spreads are near the 2009 peak. Meanwhile the 5-year spreads are higher than ever, as the yield curve inverts on the long end.
Just another reason why money is flowing out of large time deposits and into noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, which have no FDIC insurance limit.
Photo: Bloomberg
This post originally appeared at Beta Odds.
