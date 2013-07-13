Hollywood Went Crazy Over Ridiculous TV Movie 'Sharknado'

Kirsten Acuna
sharknado posterOrigjnal TV movie ‘Sharknado’ debuted on SyFy Thursday night.

This morning, people in Hollywood are probably kicking themselves that they didn’t think of “Sharknado” first. 

If you weren’t watching SyFy’s latest original made-for-TV movie last night, you missed out on a big television event.

The film, starring Tara Reid and former “90210” star Ian Ziering, rocked Twitter last night, trending for hours on end.

“Sharknado” quickly  gained attention after SyFy released a ridiculous trailer that made the two-hour event look like a “so bad, it’s good” film.

The film generated so much online buzz that even people in Hollywood — from actors to producers and execs — began tweeting about it.

After the ratings come in for “Sharknado,” we shouldn’t be surprised if we see a storm of similar movies in the future. 

Take a look at what Hollywood was saying across the Twitterverse last night:

Modern Family writer and executive producer seemed upset he had to miss out on the fun.

The executive producer and writer for the “Late Show with David Letterman” thinks we should dedicate an entire network to the TV movie.

Comedian Patton Oswalt had more ideas ready for SyFy.

Former “The Walking Dead” executive producer Glen Mazzara already has a name for an impending sequel.

“Lost” creator Damon Lindelof was most enthused by the TV movie. He offered to write a sequel.

A lot of people are open to a Lindelof, Oswalt, and Mazzara collaboration.

In case you missed out, here’s one of the best scenes from the monumental two hours:

Sharknado gif

