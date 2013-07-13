Hollywood Went Crazy Over Ridiculous TV Movie 'Sharknado'

Origjnal TV movie ‘Sharknado’ debuted on SyFy Thursday night.

This morning, people in Hollywood are probably kicking themselves that they didn’t think of “Sharknado” first.



If you weren’t watching SyFy’s latest original made-for-TV movie last night, you missed out on a big television event.

The film, starring Tara Reid and former “90210” star Ian Ziering, rocked Twitter last night, trending for hours on end.

“Sharknado” quickly gained attention after SyFy released a ridiculous trailer that made the two-hour event look like a “so bad, it’s good” film.

The film generated so much online buzz that even people in Hollywood — from actors to producers and execs — began tweeting about it.

After the ratings come in for “Sharknado,” we shouldn’t be surprised if we see a storm of similar movies in the future.

Take a look at what Hollywood was saying across the Twitterverse last night:

Somewhere in Hollywood there is a senior executive yelling at a junior executive for not coming up with #Sharknado first. — Greg Berlanti (@GBerlanti) July 12, 2013

I was off Twitter for a few hours. Didn’t know #SharkNado Googled it. And read this review. I’m in. Big time. http://t.co/U9jqiFqy2Z — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) July 11, 2013

The Winklevoss twins came up with #SharkNado first — Eric Koch (@EricDKoch) July 12, 2013

Writer: An unexplained rash of horrible tornados rain shit all over LA! It’s called: ShartNado! Exec: #SharkNado? Campy I love it! #facepalm — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) July 12, 2013

Modern Family writer and executive producer seemed upset he had to miss out on the fun.

Can’t watch #Sharknado because I’m on the set of my new film Tsunamwolf. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) July 12, 2013

The executive producer and writer for the “Late Show with David Letterman” thinks we should dedicate an entire network to the TV movie.

You get the feeling they said this a lot during filming “Eh, we’ll fix it later. It’ll look fine.” #Sharknado — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) July 12, 2013

If there isn’t a channel showing #Sharknado on a loop until the end of time, we have failed as a society… — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) July 12, 2013

Comedian Patton Oswalt had more ideas ready for SyFy.

Just got a call from the 2nd A.D. on the movie I’m filming. Call time canceled tomorrow. ALL movies canceled. It’s done. #SharkNado — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 12, 2013

Dear @SyfyTV: BATTLESHIP made a ton of cash. Why haven’t you bought the rights to HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 12, 2013

Former “The Walking Dead” executive producer Glen Mazzara already has a name for an impending sequel.

“Lost” creator Damon Lindelof was most enthused by the TV movie. He offered to write a sequel.

I am going to write the Sharknado sequel and I am going to do it before Shaknado is over. — Damon Lindelof (@DamonLindelof) July 12, 2013

@DamonLindelof We’ll pay you handsomely for that Damon. And by handsomely I mean shockingly little… — Craig Engler (@Syfy) July 12, 2013

The best thing about Sharknado’s huge pop culture impact is that Tara Reid gets to look like a fucking genius for doing it. — Damon Lindelof (@DamonLindelof) July 12, 2013

For those of you already maligning my ending for SHARKNADO 2, you should know 3 things: Henry Winkler. Leather jacket. Water skiis. — Damon Lindelof (@DamonLindelof) July 12, 2013

I know it’s only been 12 hours, but I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to talk about anything non-Sharknado-related again. — Damon Lindelof (@DamonLindelof) July 12, 2013

A lot of people are open to a Lindelof, Oswalt, and Mazzara collaboration.

I would be really happy if @DamonLindelof, @pattonoswalt, and @glenmazzara wrote a sequel to #Sharknado. It would be amazing. — Marriana Moramarco (@montythegreat) July 12, 2013

In case you missed out, here’s one of the best scenes from the monumental two hours:

