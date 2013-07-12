The 'Sharknado' Trailer Is The Most Ridiculous Thing We've Ever Seen

It’s as ridiculous as it sounds. However, it may be absolutely brilliant.



If you haven’t heard about “Sharknado” yet, an original SyFy disaster movie debuting tonight at 9 p.m., you’re missing out.

The concept is simple. Killer sharks + deadly tornadoes = Sharknado.

We’re not sure what the best part of this is: that SyFy thought this up, that 90210’s Ian Ziering is slicing through great whites with a chainsaw like butter, or that Tara Reid is in this made-for-TV horror film.

Previously, the network has delivered original productions including “Sharktopus,” and “Independence Daysaster.”

Here’s the trailer:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.