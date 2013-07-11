SHARKNADO IS COMING: If You Watch One Video Clip Today Make It This Trailer

This is the trailer for the film SHARKNADO, in which a horde of killer sharks come on land via a tornado and try and eat everyone. It stars Tara Reid.
One YouTube comment says it all: “This is an actual movie, people sat down and came up with this concept and it was approved and produced”.
Wesbite UPROXX did a conference call with Reid and the the director Anthony Ferrante.
Reid said of making the film: “You just had to use your imagination and pretend there were sharks everywhere.”
In the conference call it was also revealed a character – get this – cuts himself out of a shark with a chainsaw.
