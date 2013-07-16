7 Things We Learned From The 'Sharknado' Creators' Reddit AMA

Over the weekend, the creators of “Sharknado” — SyFy’s 90-minute killer sharkfest — did a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA).



The film, featuring Tara Reid and Ian Ziering (“90210”), made waves on Twitter last Thursday bringing in more than 600,000 tweets according to analytics firm Fizziology.

For reference, that’s more tweets than the most talked about episode of “Game of Thrones” this season which only saw a total of 241,000 tweets.

Despite the social media enthusiasm, the show wasn’t a huge hit in the ratings.

“Sharknado” drew in more than 1.3 million viewers, falling in line with ratings for similar original programs on the network.

Sunday afternoon, Director Anthony C. Ferrante and producer Devin Ward divulged about casting, the film budget, and whether a sequel may be in the works.

Check out the full AMA here.

Here are some of the best things we learned.

7. The budget for the film was near $1 million.

6. How they went about casting the film:

“A lot of the roles are standard submissions. For the bigger parts however, we really do go after actors that we think would fit the part. Our casting director G Webb has a knack for getting us some really big names.”

5. It took a little less than three weeks to shoot the entire film.

“Officially it was an 18 day shoot with some pick-up days after. It had it’s moments! There were some seriously stressful days for us but I think that’s really all part of filmmaking. It’s a process. Highlight for us both the house we flooded in an empty swimming pool. We had no idea if anything was going to work but it turned out to be a pretty awesome scene!”

4. There is a version of the movie without visual effects that sounds awesome.

“Actually there is a version of the movie that exists with just cut-out sharks in place of the VFX elements that is fairly entertaining.”

3. Where the idea for “Sharknado” originated:

“The idea had been floating around for a long time and I even put a reference to it in a movie I wrote last year for SyFy. I’m just glad we finally got sharks in a tornado and people loved it.”

2. How the team budgeted the film.

“Devin-

I budgeted this just like I would any other film. The most dynamic element was the weather. Practical rain is hard to do well and expensive. We scheduled the production so we could lump all our rain days together in one run. If only it rained in LA…”

1. And the question on everyone’s mind. Will there be a sequel?

“You never know! It’s all up to SyFy.”

SyFy executive Thomas Vitale told The Hollywood Reporter that a sequel was brought up, but that nothing is concrete yet.

We’ve had a lot of meetings, emails. I’m not being coy, [but] that’s obviously being talked about,” said Vitale. “There may be some kind of announcement coming forth but there’s nothing going to be announced now just because we haven’t had real discussions with the real people we have to talk to about that.”

