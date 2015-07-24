'Sharknado 3' originally had an even more bizarre ending

Warning: spoilers ahead

“Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!” screenwriter Thunder Levin has been taking about having a sequence where sharks are in space since the end of the first film.

In the third edition of this unlikely franchise, he finally got his wish.

For the conclusion of “Sharknado 3,” the franchise hero Fin (Ian Ziering), his pregnant wife April (Tara Reid), and his father (David Hasselhoff) rocket off to space to stop the latest sharknado. But of course, sharks are up there too.

While Fin fights off sharks, one swallows April. Fin is also swallowed by a shark.

We follow Fin while he’s inside the shark as it reenters the Earth’s atmosphere.

Fin punches a hole in the shark and deploys his parachute out of the hole so he can safely land back on Earth.

While he searches for the shark April is in…

He see her chainsaw hand (long story if you’ve never seen the previous films) opening the shark she’s in. Then a newborn baby come out of the shark.

Yes, April gave birth in a shark on reentry (only in “Sharknado”).

But according to Levin, the original ending was a little different.

“Fin and April are trapped in space and April gives birth,” Levin said. “The baby shoots out and a shark comes along and swallows it. April dives in after it, and Fin is swallowed by another shark. They then plummet to Earth.”

The birth idea was devised by Levin and “Sharknado” franchise director Anthony C. Ferrante backstage at Comic-Con last year.

Both scenarios were shot, but in post production the April-giving-birth-inside-shark version was chosen.

“That sequence of the baby being born in space you’ll see in the DVD version,” said Levin.

