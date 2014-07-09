The 'Sharknado 2' Trailer Is As Ridiculous As You Expect It To Be

Kirsten Acuna
Sharknado 2 chainsawSyFy/Sharknado 2 trailer

“Let’s go kill some sharks!”

The Ian Ziering battlecry sums up the basic attitude of the first official trailer for “Sharknado 2: The Second One.”

The made-for-tv movie is SyFy’s followup to last year’s social media hit of the summer, “Sharknado.”

Just when you think nothing can top last year’s chainsaw shark kill, guess again.

This time around returning stars Ziering and Tara Reid face off against the sharks (and tornadoes) in New York City where they will be joined by a string of celebrity cameos ranging from Andy Dick, Matt Lauer, Perez Hilton, and Kelly Osbourne.

Let’s walk through some of the absurdities shown off in the trailer that you can look forward to viewing.

Raining sharks.

Sharks falling from skySyFy/Sharknado 2 trailer
Raining sharksSyFy/Sharknado 2 trailer

Sharks on fire.

Sharks on fireSyFy/Sharknado 2 trailer

Sharks attacking the Empire State Building.

Empire state building sharknado 2SyFy/Sharknado 2 trailer

… and the subways.

Subway sharknado 2SyFy/Sharknado 2 trailer

Basically everything and everyone is at the sharks’ mercy.

Shark attack sharknado 2SyFy/Sharknado 2 trailer

Unless they’re getting electrocuted.

Ian ziering electrified sharknadoSyFy/Sharknado 2 trailer

And, of course, there will be chainsaws.

Ian ziering sharknado 2SyFy/Sharknado 2 trailer

And flying.

Sharknado 2SyFy/Sharknado 2 trailer

“Sharknado 2: The Second One” premieres July 30 at 9 p.m.

