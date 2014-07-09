The 'Sharknado 2' Trailer Is As Ridiculous As You Expect It To Be

“Let’s go kill some sharks!”

The Ian Ziering battlecry sums up the basic attitude of the first official trailer for “Sharknado 2: The Second One.”

The made-for-tv movie is SyFy’s followup to last year’s social media hit of the summer, “Sharknado.”

Just when you think nothing can top last year’s chainsaw shark kill, guess again.

This time around returning stars Ziering and Tara Reid face off against the sharks (and tornadoes) in New York City where they will be joined by a string of celebrity cameos ranging from Andy Dick, Matt Lauer, Perez Hilton, and Kelly Osbourne.

Let’s walk through some of the absurdities shown off in the trailer that you can look forward to viewing.

Raining sharks.

Sharks on fire.

Sharks attacking the Empire State Building.

… and the subways.

Basically everything and everyone is at the sharks’ mercy.

Unless they’re getting electrocuted.

And, of course, there will be chainsaws.

And flying.

“Sharknado 2: The Second One” premieres July 30 at 9 p.m.

