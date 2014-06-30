Shark Week Is Back And It's Weirder Than Ever [THE BRIEF]

One of the year’s best weeks of TV, Shark Week, kicks off soon and to celebrate, the Discovery Channel created this strangely epic 30-second spot. The ad features a man riding on two sharks as he throws chum from his satchel-like bucket into the air. There’s a mermaid resting seductively at his feet and a slew of jumping sharks. What more could you possibly want? This year’s Shark Week begins August 10.

Procter & Gamble will no longer use the titles marketing director and associate marketing director. The company will now refer to these employees as brand director and associate brand director, Ad Age reports.

British Airways created a happiness blanket using portable neurosensors that change colours depending on when a flier is happy and when a flier is anxious or angry. According to Bloomberg Businessweek, the blankets were created to help the airline improve its in-flight services.

Fox Television Group Stations is one step closer to being the first network owned station to not use Nielsen ratings and instead use Rentrak’s rating services instead. Fox’s contract with Nielsen expires toady.

Friday’s World Cup match between the U.S. and Germany became the third most-watched men’s World Cup game on ESPN, Media Post reports. ESPN had 10.7 million viewers, a high number especially considering the game was in the afternoon during typical working hours.

A woman claims that a Dexter ad in Grand Central Terminal scared her, causing her to fall down the stairs, break her ankle, and suffer from a concussion. The woman has named Showtime and the Manhattan Transportation Authority in her law suit along with the City of New York, Adweek reports.

Google is looking to do a test run of some native advertising through a widget, which Digiday says will include links to content and ads.

Adidas is already removing Uruguay World Cup squad member Luis Suarez from its campaigns following his biting incident and four-month suspension from soccer.

