This Shocking Shark Week Ad Doesn't End Well For Snuffy The Seal

Shark Week might be more than a month away, but that hasn’t stopped the Discovery Channel from starting its ad campaign for the highly anticipated programming.



Its first ad of the season takes us to a fake local news station’s coverage of the rescue of Snuffy the Seal. The tag line says it all: “Shark Week. It’s a bad week to be a seal.”

The ad is shocking, awesome, and is effectively getting fans pumped for August 4.

Watch below:

