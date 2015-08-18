Here's the $11 million private island 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran is rumoured to be buying

Real estate mogul and “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran is reportedly on the hunt for a private island.
Corcoran is said to be eyeing Tavern Island, a $US10.99 million private estate off the coast of Rowayton, Connecticut.
The 3.5 acre island is appointed with an English Country Colonial main residence with six bedrooms and 360-degree views of the water.
First colonised by the English in 1651, the island previously served as a landmark for harbour pilots.
The name Tavern Island emerged after captains and crew members used the island as a drinking spot following a journey at sea.
The 6,116-square-foot main home features a stone fireplace, two offices, an exercise room, and a steam room. Private Islands Magazine says the stone and construction materials used for the interior and exterior were brought over on frozen waters via oxcart.
There’s also a two-bedroom guest cottage that dates back to the 1700s, a boat house with a large game room, and a tea house with a private meeting room.
As for amenities, the island boasts its own private beach, a 75-foot swimming pool overlooking the sea, and a fire pit.
Back in the 1950s and ’60s, showman Billy Rose owned the island, which he used to host extravagant parties attended by stars like Marilyn Monroe, Maureen O’Sullivan, and Barbra Streisand.
Before that, screenwriter Lillian Hellman is said to have rented the guest cottage.
Back in April, the New York Post reported that Corcoran had added a $US10 million penthouse to her slew of properties. A private island would make for a nice getaway when she tires of high-rise living.
Rick Higgens of Higgins Group Real Estate holds the listing.
NOW WATCH: How Richard Branson gets fresh water on his private island
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.