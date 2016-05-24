Tech billionaire Chris Sacca denies report that he threw a tantrum when he couldn't get into 'Hamilton'

ABC/Adam Rose Guest judge Chris Sacca on ‘Shark Tank.’

Frequent “Shark Tank” guest judge and billionaire tech mogul Chris Sacca is saying that he didn’t throw a tantrum after being turned away from “Hamilton.”

Sacca denied a report that he allegedly threw a fit when he and his wife, Chrystal English, were denied admission into Broadway’s biggest hit show when it was discovered that the tickets he bought from StubHub were counterfeit.

According to the New York Post, Sacca didn’t take no for an answer when he was denied entry because of the fake tickets.

The newspaper’s source said that Sacca repeatedly asked, “Do you know who I am?”

“He was getting really angry at the ticket scanner,” the eyewitness said of the alleged encounter, describing the mogul’s tone as “condescending.” “He said he was a ‘shark’ on ‘Shark Tank’ and warned it wouldn’t be good if they couldn’t get in.”

The unnamed source said that Sacca proceeded to cause a scene with the person scanning tickets, and then asked for a manager. The theatre’s higher-up also told Sacca he couldn’t get in and warned him about buying secondhand tickets.

Sacca took to Twitter Monday and called the story “bulls— gossip” and said it “didn’t happen” on Twitter.

@azdeandobbs Yo, Dean. Bullshit gossip. But thanks for the shoutout.

— Chris Sacca (@sacca) May 23, 2016

Sacca — who, through his venture capital fund Lowercase Capital, was an early investor in companies such as Twitter, Uber, Instagram, and Kickstarter — said he took selfies with the theatre’s staff and threw the blame on StubHub, a digital person-to-person ticket marketplace.

@AmIClever I didn’t take anything out on staff. They weren’t even my tickets. I listened to the staff complain at length about StubHub.

— Chris Sacca (@sacca) May 23, 2016

Nothing like waking up to made up articles. My wife of five years is my “girlfriend” and taking 20 selfies with staff is a “tantrum.” Haha.

— Chris Sacca (@sacca) May 22, 2016

A StubHub spokesman told the New York Post that Sacca blamed “seller error,” and added that the company has reached out “to apologise and get [Sacca] back to a show.”

Lowercase Capital, “Shark Tank,” and the New York Post did not immediately reply to Business Insider’s request for comment.

